The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) travel to face the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.

Kansas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 79th.

The Jayhawks put up 79.8 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.6 the Kangaroos allow.

When Kansas scores more than 68.6 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).

Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule