The UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) travel to face the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Kansas vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Kangaroos allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 79th.
  • The Jayhawks put up 79.8 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 68.6 the Kangaroos allow.
  • When Kansas scores more than 68.6 points, it is 7-0.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
  • Kansas made 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

