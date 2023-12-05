Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Missouri, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raytown High School at Fort Osage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Independence, MO
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearney High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summit Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.