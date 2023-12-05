Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Clark County, Missouri. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kirksville High School at Clark County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Kahoka, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.