For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Pavel Buchnevich a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

