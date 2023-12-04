The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense and Andre Cisco in Week 13 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup against the Jaguars pass defense.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ABC/ESPN

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 126.8 11.5 9 41 8.96

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has totaled 75 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 914 (83.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 112 times and has six touchdowns.

Through the air, Cincinnati has put up 2,375 passing yards this year, ranking 21st in the league. When it comes to passing touchdowns, it is 14th in the NFL with 17.

The Bengals' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 23rd in the NFL with 19.3 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 28th with 3,209 total yards (291.7 per game).

Cincinnati sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.9 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 52 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (64.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

In the air, Jacksonville has given up the seventh-highest number of passing yards in the league, 2,618 (238.0 per game).

The Jaguars are allowing 20.5 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the league.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 112 38 Def. Targets Receptions 75 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 914 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.1 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 417 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

