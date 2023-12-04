Coming off a win last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights play the Blues.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 72 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Blues have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 23 8 15 23 18 16 56.3% Pavel Buchnevich 21 8 10 18 14 13 9.1% Jordan Kyrou 23 4 11 15 16 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 23 8 6 14 19 18 50.5% Justin Faulk 23 0 11 11 9 14 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 58 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players