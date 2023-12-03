The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has been targeted on 88 occasions, and has 70 catches, leading the Chiefs with 732 yards (73.2 per game) while also scoring five TDs this campaign.

Kelce has posted a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0

