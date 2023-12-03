Sunday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 victory for Ball State.

In their last time out, the Billikens lost 78-59 to Wichita State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Saint Louis 71

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, the Billikens notched their signature win of the season, a 93-85 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

The Billikens have two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 26th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 126) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 159) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 225) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens' -10 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 78.4 per contest (340th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.