The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Shockers have also won three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (38%).

Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Tigers are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers sit at eighth.

The Tigers put up 74.6 points per game, six more points than the 68.6 the Shockers allow.

Missouri has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged on the road (73.3).

The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Missouri fared better at home last year, averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule