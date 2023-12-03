The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Shockers have also won three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -5.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points three times.

The average point total in Missouri's games this season is 141.3, 3.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

Missouri has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 3 37.5% 74.6 154.9 66.6 135.2 151 Wichita State 4 66.7% 80.3 154.9 68.6 135.2 142.7

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers record six more points per game (74.6) than the Shockers allow (68.6).

When Missouri puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 2-6-0 0-5 2-6-0 Wichita State 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

Missouri vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Wichita State 16-3 Home Record 8-9 5-5 Away Record 7-4 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

