The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) meet the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Players to Watch

Noah Carter: 12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean East: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Players to Watch

Carter: 12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK East: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 224th 73.2 Points Scored 80.3 101st 138th 68.0 Points Allowed 69.0 157th 290th 30.4 Rebounds 42.0 15th 349th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 197th 46th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 255th 115th 14.8 Assists 11.0 286th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.