Missouri vs. Wichita State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) meet the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Missouri Players to Watch
- Noah Carter: 12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean East: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aidan Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|224th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|80.3
|101st
|138th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|157th
|290th
|30.4
|Rebounds
|42.0
|15th
|349th
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|197th
|46th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|255th
|115th
|14.8
|Assists
|11.0
|286th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
