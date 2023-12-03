Sunday's game at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) matching up with the Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 70-60 victory for Texas A&M, who are favored by our model.

The Jayhawks took care of business in their last matchup 67-56 against SE Louisiana on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Kansas 60

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks took down the No. 133-ranked (according to our computer rankings) SE Louisiana Lions, 67-56, on November 30, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Kansas has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

The Aggies have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 133) on November 30

70-61 over UMKC (No. 276) on November 18

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 304) on November 8

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK, 59.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.