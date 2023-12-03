Kadarius Toney was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Toney's season stats include 139 yards on 22 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus eight carries for nine yards. He has been targeted 30 times.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Skyy Moore (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 239 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Rashee Rice (FP/foot): 44 Rec; 527 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 22 139 98 1 6.3

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

