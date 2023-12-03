Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) are considered 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 versus the Green Bay Packers (5-6). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.
Before the Chiefs meet the Packers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. Before the Packers play the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.
Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-6)
|42.5
|-260
|+215
Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs' ATS record as 6-point favorites or more is 4-2.
- Three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, five of Green Bay's 11 games have hit the over.
Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.5 (-115)
|-
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|70.5 (-115)
|-
|Patrick Mahomes II
|264.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|-
|67.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
