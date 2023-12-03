Check out best bets for when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When is Chiefs vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model favors the Chiefs by 3.8 points, just 1.2 less than the 5-point spread set by BetMGM.
  • The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.
  • The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 8-3 in those games.
  • When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
  • The Packers have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won four of those games.
  • Green Bay has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Green Bay (+5)
    • The Chiefs have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games they were favored in by 5 points or more so far this season, the Chiefs went 4-2 against the spread.
    • The Packers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
    • Green Bay has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (43)
    • Kansas City and Green Bay combine to average 1.3 more points per game than the total of 43 set for this game.
    • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 36.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the point total for this game.
    • Chiefs games have hit the over on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).
    • In the Packers' 11 games with a set total, five have hit the over (45.5%).

    Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    10 73.2 5

    Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    11 236.3 19 20.1 2

