Saturday's contest features the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) squaring off at Swinney Recreation Center (on December 2) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for Arkansas State.

The Kangaroos fell in their last outing 82-55 against Cleveland State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 70, UMKC 62

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos' best win this season came against the Bradley Braves, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 304) in our computer rankings. The Kangaroos took home the 73-66 win at home on November 6.

UMKC has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Kangaroos have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

8.9 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Lisa Thomas: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%

7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG% Alayna Contreras: 10 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

10 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 46.5 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game to rank 221st in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 228th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.