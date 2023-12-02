The MAC Championship Game is between the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On offense, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by totaling 35.3 points per game. The Rockets rank 28th on defense (20.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH)'s defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 16.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 27.3 points per game, which ranks 67th.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 2,375 passing yards, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 530 yards (44.2 ypg) on 110 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 1,359 rushing yards on 183 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's 570 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has collected 43 catches and nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 505 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres has a total of 378 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,634 yards on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 140 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos is his team's leading rusher with 161 carries for 813 yards, or 67.8 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Kenny Tracy has totaled 250 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 642 (53.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 25 passes and compiled 343 receiving yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has racked up 339 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

