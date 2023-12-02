Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 32.5 point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 1.9 more than his season scoring average (30.6).

He has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Chet Holmgren's 17.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Saturday's prop total.

He averages 0.7 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.

Holmgren averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Josh Giddey's 12.1 points per game are 0.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).

Giddey has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

