Thunder vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-4.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 230.3, 5.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder have a 14-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has won seven of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Oklahoma City has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|8
|44.4%
|119.4
|237.5
|110.9
|228.5
|229.6
|Mavericks
|12
|66.7%
|118.1
|237.5
|117.6
|228.5
|233.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Thunder have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-1-0) than it has in home games (7-3-0).
- The Thunder score 119.4 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 117.6 the Mavericks allow.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 117.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|14-4
|5-0
|10-8
|Mavericks
|9-9
|0-1
|12-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Thunder
|Mavericks
|119.4
|118.1
|5
|6
|10-1
|8-6
|9-2
|10-4
|110.9
|117.6
|9
|22
|11-2
|7-3
|10-3
|8-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.