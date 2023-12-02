The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks score an average of 74.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
  • Missouri's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The 80.6 points per game the Tigers average are 8.9 more points than the Redhawks give up (71.7).
  • Missouri is 4-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
  • The Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks allow to opponents (44.5%).
  • The Redhawks shoot 45.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

  • Jaliyah Green: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Alecia Doyle: 15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Amiyah Buchanan: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%
  • Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%
  • Indiya Bowen: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (12-for-20)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Northwestern L 76-68 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/22/2023 @ Missouri State L 74-66 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/28/2023 Harris-Stowe W 86-48 Show Me Center
12/2/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/10/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

