How to Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's soccer schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Germany taking on France.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs France
- League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Game Time: 6:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Jwaneng Galaxy FC vs Simba
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Troyes AC
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Spezia vs Parma
- League: Italian Serie B Soccer
- Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Young Africans FC vs Al Ahly
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Pendikspor vs Galatasaray A.S.
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: FC Nouadhibou vs Pyramids FC
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Amiens vs AS Saint-Étienne
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Famalicão vs FC Porto
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Étoile du Sahel vs Petro de Luanda
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: ASEC Mimosas vs Wydad
- League: CAF Champions League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Manchester United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Guayaquil City vs Gualaceo
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs Mushuc Runa
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
