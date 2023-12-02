The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will meet the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 19.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Ferguson: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 75.5 85th
12th 61.4 Points Allowed 71.2 214th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 35.2 26th
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.0 219th
109th 13.9 Assists 16.5 12th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

