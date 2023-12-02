Saturday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Illinois squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-8.8)

Southern Illinois (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 146th in college basketball, and conceding 72.6 per contest, 214th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential.

Saint Louis loses the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It grabs 30.5 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.3.

Saint Louis hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Saint Louis has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than the 13.1 it forces (121st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.