The Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Banterra Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.

Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 281st.

The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.

Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).

At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.0).

Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule