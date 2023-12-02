How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Oregon is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
- The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines allow.
- When Oregon totals more than 75 points, it is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
- This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
- The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 146th.
- The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).
- When Michigan gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 4-2.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon put up 73 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).
- The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
- Oregon drained 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.
- The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
- Michigan sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.