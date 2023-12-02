The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Oregon is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.

The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines allow.

When Oregon totals more than 75 points, it is 2-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 146th.

The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).

When Michigan gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 4-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon put up 73 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).

The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).

Oregon drained 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.

The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.

Michigan sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center 11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena 12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena 12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena 12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule