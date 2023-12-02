The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Oregon is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
  • The Ducks average 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines allow.
  • When Oregon totals more than 75 points, it is 2-2.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
  • This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 146th.
  • The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).
  • When Michigan gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 4-2.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon put up 73 points per game last season at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).
  • The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
  • Oregon drained 7.2 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7.
  • The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
  • Michigan sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

