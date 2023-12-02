The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score only 3.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow (70.5).

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 2-1.

Missouri is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 74.3 points.

The Tigers put up 80.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 71.7 the Redhawks give up.

Missouri has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks concede defensively.

The Redhawks' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

Missouri Schedule