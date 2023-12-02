Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) and Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Knapp Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Drake taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Missouri State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-2.7)

Drake (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Drake has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri State is 5-2-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in five games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 76.9 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (108th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Missouri State records 37.7 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 27.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

Missouri State connects on 9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.7% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.7%.

Missouri State loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 14 (312th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

