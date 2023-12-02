The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Bears are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 290th.

The Bears' 76.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Missouri State is 4-0.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (64.2) last season.

At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.3.

Missouri State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule