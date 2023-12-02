How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.
Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Bradley (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Valparaiso vs Belmont (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Northern Iowa vs Evansville (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Saint Louis vs Southern Illinois (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
Missouri State Stats Insights
- Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.
- The Bears are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 290th.
- The Bears' 76.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 71.6 points, Missouri State is 4-0.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (64.2) last season.
- At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.3.
- Missouri State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|W 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
