How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Notre Dame versus Indiana is one of many solid options on today's NCAA Men's Soccer slate.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Loyola Marymount vs West Virginia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Oregon State vs North Carolina
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Indiana vs Notre Dame
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Stanford vs Clemson
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
