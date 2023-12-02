The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) as 8.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Idaho State -8.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Lindenwood has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.

Lindenwood has a 138.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 6.5 more points than this game's point total.

Lindenwood are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Lindenwood has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Lions have been at least a +333 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lindenwood has a 23.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho State 2 50% 68.1 132.2 60.1 134 132 Lindenwood 4 80% 64.1 132.2 73.9 134 139.1

Additional Lindenwood Insights & Trends

The Lions put up just 4.0 more points per game (64.1) than the Bengals give up to opponents (60.1).

Lindenwood has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho State 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Lindenwood 1-4-0 1-3 2-3-0

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho State Lindenwood 7-7 Home Record 9-4 4-12 Away Record 2-14 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

