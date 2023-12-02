Lindenwood vs. Idaho State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) will meet the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Maleek Arington: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brayden Parker: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Isaiah Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Idaho State Players to Watch
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison
|Idaho State Rank
|Idaho State AVG
|Lindenwood AVG
|Lindenwood Rank
|270th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|63.8
|329th
|12th
|57.8
|Points Allowed
|74
|247th
|259th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|30
|297th
|312th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|305th
|268th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|303rd
|156th
|13.8
|Assists
|9.2
|348th
|264th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|13.2
|251st
