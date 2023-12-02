The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) will meet the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

  • Maleek Arington: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brayden Parker: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Isaiah Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State Players to Watch

  • Arington: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Parker: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank
270th 69.2 Points Scored 63.8 329th
12th 57.8 Points Allowed 74 247th
259th 31.8 Rebounds 30 297th
312th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 305th
268th 6.2 3pt Made 5.5 303rd
156th 13.8 Assists 9.2 348th
264th 13.4 Turnovers 13.2 251st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.