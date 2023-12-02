The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) will meet the Lindenwood Lions (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Maleek Arington: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brayden Parker: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 270th 69.2 Points Scored 63.8 329th 12th 57.8 Points Allowed 74 247th 259th 31.8 Rebounds 30 297th 312th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 305th 268th 6.2 3pt Made 5.5 303rd 156th 13.8 Assists 9.2 348th 264th 13.4 Turnovers 13.2 251st

