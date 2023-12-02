Saturday's contest between the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) and Lindenwood Lions (3-4) squaring off at Holt Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 69, Lindenwood 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Idaho State (-5.3)

Idaho State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

Idaho State is 2-2-0 against the spread, while Lindenwood's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. The Bengals have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 9.8 points per game (posting 64.1 points per game, 339th in college basketball, while allowing 73.9 per outing, 243rd in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

Lindenwood falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It records 31.1 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

Lindenwood hits 2.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.4 (321st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Lindenwood has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

