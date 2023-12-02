The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 41.9% the Bengals' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lindenwood is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 253rd.
  • The Lions put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 60.1 the Bengals allow to opponents.
  • Lindenwood is 3-1 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Lindenwood scored 18.4 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (60.8).
  • At home, the Lions allowed 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.2.
  • At home, Lindenwood sunk 8.6 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Omaha W 72-70 Clune Arena
11/19/2023 William & Mary W 71-60 Clune Arena
11/27/2023 Utah Tech L 73-66 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena
12/9/2023 UMKC - Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Avila - Hyland Performance Arena

