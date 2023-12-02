The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Josh Giddey, face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Giddey, in his last action, had 14 points and eight rebounds in a 133-110 win over the Lakers.

In this article we will look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.2 PRA -- 22.3 22.2 PR -- 18 18



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.9 assists per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 26 10 5 5 2 0 0 12/12/2022 31 14 5 4 2 0 1

