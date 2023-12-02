Jalen Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Williams had 21 points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 133-110 win against the Lakers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.3 17.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.5 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.6 PRA -- 25.2 25 PR -- 21.4 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Mavericks

Williams has taken 12.5 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 11.9% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Williams' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.3.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 117.6 points per contest, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are 26th in the NBA, giving up 27.9 per contest.

The Mavericks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 25 10 4 2 0 3 0 12/12/2022 38 17 2 4 1 1 0 10/29/2022 27 13 3 3 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.