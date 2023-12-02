The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have won three games in a row.

The Blues have put up a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 38 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%) while conceding 35 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 12-9-1 overall record.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Across the six games this season the Blues finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blues have scored at least three goals 11 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-1-0).

This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 5-6-1 to record 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 31st 27.4 Shots 29.3 23rd 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 25% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 80.36% 15th

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

