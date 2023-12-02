Should you wager on Brayden Schenn to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • Schenn has scored in five of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has attempted three shots in three games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Schenn has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Schenn's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sabres 3 2 1 15:15 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:32 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:26 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 3 1 20:05 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

