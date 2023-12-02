Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Coyotes on December 2, 2023
The Arizona Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others in this matchup.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games for St. Louis add up to 23 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich is a leading scorer for St. Louis with 18 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 10 assists in 20 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the leaders on the team with 15 total points (four goals and 11 assists).
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, who has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) to the team.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
