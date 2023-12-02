Among the top players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Mullett Arena -- beginning at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 23 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has posted 18 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 10 assists.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 15 points, courtesy of four goals (sixth on team) and 11 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 5-3-0 in eight games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 182 saves and a .905 save percentage, 30th in the league.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors (20 points), via collected eight goals and 12 assists.

Nick Schmaltz has chipped in with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

Matias Maccelli has posted three goals and 13 assists for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has given up 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and recorded 288 saves.

Blues vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 3 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.09 15th 31st 27.4 Shots 29.3 23rd 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 25% Power Play % 10.45% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 80.36% 15th

