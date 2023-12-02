The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona's 22 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

In the six times this season the Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-2 in those games.

The Blues have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Arizona is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

St. Louis has a record of 5-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.1 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.8 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.8 3.5 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.