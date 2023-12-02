A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte 49ers and the VCU Rams square off for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that include A-10 teams.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at West Virginia Mountaineers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Florida Ospreys at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charlotte 49ers at VCU Rams
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maine Black Bears at Fordham Rams
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Longwood Lancers at Davidson Wildcats
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
