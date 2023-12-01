Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 1
Friday's contest between the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) and Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Wichita State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Billikens earned a 79-75 win over UIC.
Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wichita State 74, Saint Louis 73
Other A-10 Predictions
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- When the Billikens defeated the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 123 in our computer rankings, on November 12 by a score of 93-85, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most losses.
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 123) on November 12
- 79-75 at home over UIC (No. 132) on November 26
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 245) on November 15
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Brooklyn Gray: 12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and conceding 78.4 per contest, 339th in college basketball) and have a +9 scoring differential.
