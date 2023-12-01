How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Saint Louis is 4-0.
- Wichita State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
- The 64.1 points per game the Shockers record are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).
- The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Brooklyn Gray: 12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 94-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|BYU
|L 87-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|W 79-75
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
