The Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) take on the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Saint Louis is 4-0.

Wichita State is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.

The 64.1 points per game the Shockers record are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).

The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 54.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG% Brooklyn Gray: 12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Saint Louis Schedule