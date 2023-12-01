The Missouri State Bears (2-2) take the court against the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Bears give up to opponents (68.5).

Tulane has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Missouri State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The Bears put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Green Wave give up (64.5).

Missouri State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

When Tulane allows fewer than 61.0 points, it is 3-0.

The Bears are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Green Wave allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Green Wave's 37.0 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

