Friday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (3-3) and the Missouri State Bears (2-2) at Great Southern Bank Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-64, with Tulane taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

Their last time out, the Bears lost 82-51 to Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Missouri State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Missouri State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Missouri State 64

Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season, with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gave up 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, Missouri State tallied more points per contest (71.1) than its season average (68.1).

The Bears averaged 68.0 points per game in home games. On the road, they performed better offensively, averaging 68.5 points per contest last year.

In 2022-23, Missouri State ceded 62.0 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 71.3.

