Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Missouri today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton High School at Palmyra High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Palmyra, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.