Kansas vs. UConn December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will face the UConn Huskies (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kansas vs. UConn Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|UConn AVG
|UConn Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|30th
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|34th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|36.5
|10th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|15th
|16.4
|Assists
|17.5
|4th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.