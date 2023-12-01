The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will face the UConn Huskies (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Information

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

UConn Top Players (2022-23)

Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kansas vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 78.6 30th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 64.1 34th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 36.5 10th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 9.1 30th 15th 16.4 Assists 17.5 4th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.2 217th

