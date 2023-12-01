Friday's contest between the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) and No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 75-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Kansas. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 148.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -165, UConn +135

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Pick ATS: UConn (+3.5)



UConn (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, and UConn's is 4-3-0. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Huskies games have gone over four times. The teams score an average of 170 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.3 points per game (65th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

The 37 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 54th in the country, and are 7.1 more than the 29.9 its opponents collect per contest.

Kansas makes 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Jayhawks rank 68th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 37th in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (281st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.