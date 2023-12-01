Friday's contest features the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) and the No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) matching up at Allen Fieldhouse in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-73 victory for Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-1.6)

Kansas (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, while UConn's is 4-3-0. The Jayhawks are 3-3-0 and the Huskies are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 81.3 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Kansas averages 37 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Kansas knocks down 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (251st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.

The Jayhawks put up 101.4 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball), while allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

Kansas has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (281st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (276th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.