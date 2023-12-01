Friday's game between the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) and No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-73, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 75, UConn 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-1.6)

Kansas (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

Kansas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UConn is 4-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 3-3-0 and the Huskies are 4-3-0.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and are allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball.

Kansas averages 37.0 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Kansas knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8.0).

The Jayhawks' 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 67th in college basketball, and the 80.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (281st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (276th in college basketball).

